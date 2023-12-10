Chandrababu’s plea to Centre to declare Michaung cyclone as natural calamity

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday made an appeal to the Centre to declare the Michaug cyclone that caused huge damage in the State as a national calamity.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the TDP supremo said that the cyclone has caused widespread devastation in the State claiming six lives and bringing the lives of several lakhs of people to a standstill in at least 15 districts. Preliminary assessment indicate extensive damage with crop loss in 22 lakh acres amounting to a staggerin Rs 10,000 cr, Chandrababu mentioned in the letter.

Significant loss of cattle, livestock and trees also reported while the impact on infrastructure is alarming with almost 770 km long of roads damaged, Chandrababu said. Critical facilities like drinking water, irrigation and electricity suffered heavy impact, he said. Major sectors like agriculture and fishing suffered heavily, Chandrababu said and mentioned in the letter to Mr Modi that four families had taken their lives due to crop loss.

“In light of these circumstances and recognising that the impact of the cyclone is not confined to Andhra Pradesh alone and it has hit the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu too, I earnestly declare the Michaung cyclone as a natural disaster,” Chandrababu Naidu said in the letter to the Prime Minister. The TDP supremo also made an appeal to dispatch a Central team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

Chandrababu Naidu made a fervent appeal to the Centre to immediately provide necessary relief to the cyclone affected.