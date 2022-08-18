Govt of India Blocks 8 YouTube Channels including 1 Pakistan’s under IT Rules, 2021

Vijayawada: The Government of India has blocked 8 YouTube Channels including one belongs to Pakistan, which were spreading disinformation and anti-India content in their channels, on Thursday. According to the official information, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on August 16, 2022 for blocking of eight 8 YouTube based news channels, one Facebook account, and two Facebook posts. The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crore, were subscribed by over 85 lakh users.

Analysis of Content

“The purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos of the blocked YouTube channels. Examples include fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country”, explained the official communique from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States.

The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country. Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Modus Operandi

The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.

All the YouTube channels blocked by the Ministry were displaying advertisements on their videos having false content detrimental to communal harmony, public order and India’s foreign relations.

With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 102 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts.

Details of Social Media Accounts and URLs Blocked

YouTube Channels

Sr. NoYouTube Channel NameMedia Statistics
1Loktantra TV23,72,27,331 views

12.90 lakh subscribers
2U&V TV14,40,03,291 views

10.20 lakh subscribers
3AM RAZVI1,22,78,194 views

95, 900 subscribers
4Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal15,99,32,594 views

7 lakh subscribers
5SeeTop5TH24,83,64,997 views

33.50 lakh subscribers
6Sarkari Update70,41,723 views

80,900 subscribers
7Sab Kuch Dekho 32,86,03,227 views

19.40 lakh subscribers
8News ki Dunya (Pakistan based)61,69,439 views

97,000 subscribers
TotalOver 114 crore views,

85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers

Facebook Page

S.NoFacebook PageNo. of Followers
1Loktantra Tv3,62,495 Followers

