Groupism in YSRCP gives sleepless nights to Govt employees

Rampant groupism in Anantapur YSRCP has turned out to be a major source of headache for the government employees, especially the village secretaries. The elected people’s representatives are now trying to control the village secretaries and are said to be harassing them.

Ever since Jagan brought in the village secretariat system, the elected people’s representatives have no real power in their constituencies. Everything is routed through the village secretaries. YS Jagan has established a direct connection with the village secretariats and the elected MLAs, councilors and municipal chairpersons have no direct role in the disbursal of pensions and awarding of the schemes. As a result, no one is consulting these leaders these days.

To tame the officials and employees, the elected people’s representatives of the YSRCP are now threatening them with ACB cases. As a result, several secretaries are afraid of discharging their duties. They are worried about the harassment by the YSRCP leaders. In Talupula mandal of the district, all the 74 village secretaries, including the local MPDO have proceeded on mass leave in protest against the YSRCP leaders. In Kadiri mandal, local TPO Rahman was threatened by the YSRCP leaders, who said they would beat him to death after trying him to a tree for not doing their bidding.

The situation has come to a pass that the government employees and the village secretaries are now thinking of going on mass leave. With rampant groupism, the pressures have only increased on these staff members. Each faction is trying to impose its will on the government employees and is threatening them with dire consequences if they do not toe their line.