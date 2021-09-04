Style and substance in the baker and the beauty

Makers of The Baker and the Beauty, a slice-of-life web original to be streamed on Telugu OTT platform, have released a glimpse video.

It introduces us the lifestyles of the lead characters played by Santosh Shobhan and Tina Shilparaj which are in total contrast. It is an interesting prelude to what’s in store in the series, which is all set to premiere on Aha on September 10, 2021.

The show is a tale of two opposites, revolving around an unlikely romance between a middle-class youngster Vijay, who manages his parents’ small-time bakery and a film star Aira Vasireddy, a loner at heart despite having the world at her feet.

The Baker and the Beauty is directed by Jonathan Edwards and marks the first collaboration between Aha and reputed production house Annapurna Studio, which has a six-decade legacy in the entertainment industry across multiple mediums.