Samantha happily holidaying in Goa

Samantha Akkineni is on a break from work after hectic schedules from the past one year. She is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and the film releases next year. There are a lot of speculations that all is not well between Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress preferred not to respond about the rumors. Samantha along with her friend Shilpa Reddy is happily holidaying in Goa. The actress posted some pictures from the cycling session recently and she posted the clicks from her kayaking session in Goa last evening.

Samantha is having a fun time in Goa and is enjoying her holiday. The actress is yet to sign her next Telugu film and Samantha is currently holding talks for a web series that will be produced by Netflix. Samantha will return back to work soon. On the other side, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Love Story and the film releases soon. He will resume the shoot of Thank you next month.