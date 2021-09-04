Raja Vikramarka Teaser: Suave Actioner

Young actor Karthikeya is taking the action route for his immediate next outing, Raja Vikramarka. The teaser of the film dropped a little while ago.

The teaser implies that Raja Vikramarka is a suave actioner. The action shots in the teaser compelling.

Karthikey looks authentic and impressive as an NIA officer. He looks at ease in this action-oriented witty role.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the protagonist’s characterization and it is fueled by good background score. The visual presentation is good as well.

Raja Vikramarka is directed by Sri Saripalli and it is produced by 88 Rama Reddy. Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead. Adi Reddy T is presenting the film.