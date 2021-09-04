Exclusive: Surendar Reddy’s quickie with Nithiin

After working with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Syeraa, Surendar Reddy surprised everyone after he picked up Akhil for Agent. The shoot is happening in Hyderabad currently and the entire shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year. Surendar Reddy will direct Pawan Kalyan soon and the project was announced recently. Pawan Kalyan is expected to commence the shoot of the film during the second half of next year.

Surendar Reddy planned one more small film before he commences the shoot of Pawan’s film. Surendar Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi penned a script for Nithiin and the young actor loved the idea. Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies along with Surendar Reddy will bankroll the project jointly. The shoot of this film commences early next year and it will be wrapped up in three months. The movie is said to be a romantic comedy and the actors, technicians are finalized currently.