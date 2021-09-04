AP Bhavan in Delhi: KCR’s ‘return gift’ to Jagan?

It appears that Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has given AP Bhavan in Delhi as ‘return gift’ to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Since the bifurcation of AP in 2014, KCR has been demanding Centre to allot AP Bhavan in Delhi to Telangana arguing that this property was donated by Hyderabad State ruler Nizam and AP has no rights on this building.

After bifurcation of AP, both the states are sharing this building.

But on Friday (yesterday) when KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, KCR requested PM to allot land in Delhi for Telangana government to construct its official bhavan Telangana Bhavan.

This clearly shows that KCR has given up TS government’s rights on AP Bhavan and agreed to allot this building to only AP government.

Political circles see this development as KCR leaving AP Bhavan to AP government in return for Jagan leaving AP’s Secretaries buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana unconditionally soon after he became CM in June 2019 which enabled KCR to demolish all those buildings and construct a brand new Telangana Secretariat complex in its place.