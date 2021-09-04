Seetimaarr gets UA from Censor, run time 138 minutes

Ahead of the release of Seetimaarr

on September 10, its makers have announced that the film has received UA certificate from the Censor.

The film that narrates the story of Gopichand, trainer of a women’s kabaddi coach, runs for 138 minutes. Its trailer has crossed one crore views within days of its release.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

The film will hit the screens on September 10 as Vinayaka Chaturthi festival release, since the sports movie would add more flavour to the festival fervour. Tamannash, Digangana, Bhumika Chawla and Rahman will be seen in key roles.