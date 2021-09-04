EC keeps Huzurabad, Badvel Assembly bypolls on hold

The Election Commission of India has decided to keep the byelections for the Huzuarabad Assembly seat in Telangana and Badvel Assemly seat in Andhra Pradesh on hold.

The EC released the schedule for holding bypolls for two Assembly seats in West Bengal and one Assembly seat in Odisha on Saturday (today).

The EC stated that the Chief Secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh expressed the opinions of their respective state governments that it is advisable to hold bypolls in AP and TS after the festival season when the EC conducted video conference with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States.

The festival season ends with Diwali on November 4. With this, the EC gave indications that the bypolls for Huzurabad and Badvel will be held only after Diwali in November.

The EC has decided to hold bypoll for the Bhabanipur Assembly seat in West Bengal from where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has to get elected within six months before November 5.

The election will be held on September 30 and the result will be announced on October 3.