Balakrishna’s next film Updates

Young Producer Sahu Garapati interacted with the media before the release of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish. The film is heading for a digital release through Amazon Prime on September 10th on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, The young producer confirmed the film of Nandamuri Balakrishna with young director Anil Ravipudi. He said that the shoot commences next year and an official announcement about the project will be made for Dasara this year. The pre-production work of the project is happening and Anil will shift his focus on the film after he completes the shoot of F3.

Sahu also confirmed that Shine Screens will produce a film with Naga Chaitanya. Speaking about Tuck Jagadish, he said “We made Tuck Jagadish to make it available for the wide sections of the audience. The overseas market is closed completely and there are no favorable conditions in India too. To make the film available for wide sections and have a safe release, we decided to release Tuck Jagadish through Amazon Prime”. Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana and the film features Nani, Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.

Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Akhanda and he will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film from October. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mass entertainer which is yet to be titled.