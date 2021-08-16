Gully Rowdy in USA by Great India Films

Great India Films is teaming up with Kona Film Corporation and MVV Cinema in distributing Gully Rowdy in the USA from September 3rd in theaters near you.

Gully Rowdy is a full laugh riot with Sundep Kishan, Neha Shetty, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Posani, Bobby Simha, Harsha, Shakalaka Shankar as prominent cast.

Gully Rowdy Music is composed by Sai Kartheek while the film is produced by MVV Satyanarayana under MVV Cinemas banner. Kona Venkat’s Kona Film Corporation is presenting the movie.

Gully Rowdy is directed by G Nageshwar Reddy who has directed many comedy movies.

