Telugu OTT platform Aha, after acquiring the streaming rights of recent hits Krack, Color Photo and Kudi Yadamaithe, has now bagged SR Kalyana Mandapam.

Aha will stream the super hit movie from August 27. Kiran Abbavaram has played the lead role in the film set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema.

Directed by Sridhar Gade and bankrolled by Elite Entertainments, the film has Priyanka Jawalkar playing the female lead. Chaitan Bharadwaj has scored music for the romantic drama.