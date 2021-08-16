Lokesh, TDP leaders arrested

TDP MLC, former minister and son of TDP Chief N.Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh was arrested on Monday (today) when he went to Guntur to console the family members of Ramya, a B.Tech student, who was brutally murdered on the road in broad daylight by a jilted lover on Sunday.

The AP government imposed heavy police restrictions at the residence of Ramya and not allowed anyone to visit their house.

Lokesh was arrested and shifted to Tadipatri police station when he attempted to visit Ramya’s house

Senior TDP leaders and former ministers Dhoolipalla Narendra, Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Raja were also arrested.

This led to clash between police and TDP activists.

The police dragged former ministers and pushed them into the vehicles and shifted them to police stations.

TDP activists alleged that while police allowed YSRCP leaders to visit Ramya’s house, they prevented TDP leaders.

Nara Lokesh was arrested for first time in his political career.

Nara Lokesh had a heated argument with police when they arrested him and while shifting him to police station.

This incident created severe tension in Guntur on Monday.