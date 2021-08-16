Trivikram’s strategy for Bheemla Nayak

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that the prominence of Rana Daggubati’s role is reduced considering the stardom of Pawan Kalyan in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is titled Bheemla Nayak and it happens to be the character name of Pawan in the emotional entertainer. The original has two balanced roles essayed by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. But Trivikram is focused on Pawan Kalyan’s image and mileage. The teaser is packed and Pawan’s fans are all excited about the film and thrilled with the presentation of Pawan as Bheemla Nayak.

There is a debate going on about Rana Daggubati’s missing from the teaser. The second half had equal importance for both the roles in the original but it is not going to be the same in Bheemla Nayak. Trivikram made enough changes for the second half. The makers never presented Bheemla Nayak as a multi-starrer and they are making it a Pawan’s film to balance the business equations. Trivikram is the mastermind behind the entire plan.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar Chandra but Trivikram kept a close watch on the rushes and the content. He penned the screenplay and dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. The film hits the screens on January 12th, 2022.