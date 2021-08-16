Geetha Arts pays a bomb for Rao Ramesh

Top production house Geetha Arts acquired the remake rights of a small Malayalam movie Nayattu. Allu Aravind loved the film and the pre-production work is happening at a fast pace. Palasa and Sridevi Soda Center fame Karuna Kumar will direct the remake. Sree Vishnu, Rao Ramesh and Anjali are on the board for the lead roles in this interesting attempt. Allu Aravind proposed the name of Rao Ramesh after he watched the original. He wanted his team to acquire the remake rights of the film only after Rao Ramesh gives his nod for the remake.

Rao Ramesh loved the assignment and signed the project. He even allocated bulk dates for the role and he is charging Rs 1.5 crores for the film. This is huge for a character actor but Geetha Arts decided to pay him the quoted remuneration for his bulk dates. The scriptwork is happening and the shoot commences during the end of this year. GA2 Pictures will bankroll this remake and the film releases next year.