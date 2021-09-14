Gully Rowdy is all set to entertain you

Great India Films is happy to announce that Gully Rowdy drives have shipped to 80 locations. Gully Rowdy is all set to premiere in all of these locations on Thursday September 16th.

The Trailer released by Megastar Chiranjeevi garu has got tremendous response. Movie has loads of comedy by lead pair Sundeep Kishan and Neha Shetty, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Posani and Viva Harsha.

Enjoy the movie on the big screen near you. Tickets are priced at $12 or lower. Great India Films who has been in overseas distribution for 19 years thanks all the movie lovers for their support.

For latest schedules check www.greatindiafilmsusa.com/Gullyrowdy.html