Gully Rowdy teaser: Racy Kidnap tale!

Hero Vijay Deverakonda has unveiled the teaser of ‘Gully Rowdy’ starring Sundeep Kishan and Neha Shetty in the lead role. Going by the title, hero Sundeep appears in the titular role and is a small time goon in Vizag city.

He does involve in small settlements to make money but all of a sudden he gets approached by Rajendra Prasad and family for a big land settlement. For this Sundeep gets asked to kidnap a person, but he is not into such things. Attracted by heroine Neha, Sundeep says okay and then it’s a roller-coaster visuals.

Tamil actor Bobby Simha plays a cop while Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Vidyu Raman and Shakalaka Shankar are part of the supporting cast to provide comedy.

The teaser concludes with a dig on nepotism row and is overall racy with full of entertainment.

‘Gully Rowdy’ is directed by G Nageswara Reddy while it is presented by writer Kona Venkat.

MVV Satyaranaya is producing the movie under MVV Cinema banner.