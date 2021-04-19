Curfew or lockdown? Decide in 48 hours: TS High Court orders KCR govt!

The Telangana High Court on Monday (today) directed the Telangana state government to take a decision within 48 hours whether it will impose curfew or lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in Telangana.

The High Court expressed severe concern over the increasing corona cases in Telangana.

The High Court also expressed anger at the state government not imposing restrictions on hotels, pubs, bars, theatres etc despite the increase in corona cases.

The advocate general informed High Court that the state government will soon take a decision on imposing restrictions in Telangana.

The High Court expressed severe anger at this questioning, “People are already losing their lives due to corona. How much time the government needs to take a decision on this. When you will take a decision?”

The court also questioned whether earning income is important for the government by permitting all things or the lives of people.

The court directed the state government to take a decision within 48 hours and posted the case for further hearing to April 22.