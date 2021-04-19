Kodali predicts 4.5 lakh majority in Tirupati bypoll

Amid non-stop allegations, the YCP Ministers have started making counter arguments on the issue of bogus voters in the Tirupati by-election. They say that if there is indeed a problem of fake voters, then the overall polling percentage would have touched 90 percent and above. But actually, just 64.29 percent polling was recorded in the just concluded bypoll and this is over 15.47 percent less than the voting percentage in 2019.

Making these logical arguments, Minister Kodali Nani has come before the media and straightaway launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties. He asserted that their party would not need any bogus voters for winning the by-election. The Minister confidently said that the YCP nominee would get anywhere around 4.5 lakh majority in the Tirupati bypoll.

Nani’s latest claim further raised doubts among the rival parties about the extent of violations that could have been resorted in the election. On its part, the TDP is challenging whether the YCP Ministers would swear on the God of Tirupati that they did not bring fake voters from outside constituencies.

Even before the poll, the YCP claimed it would get far higher majorities than before and they would cross 3 lakh or 5 lakh. Now, the latest figure given by Nani is 4.5 lakh. The result would be announced on May 2.