Team Acharya halts the shoot for a while

The second wave of coronavirus is all over in India and some of the states imposed lockdown and other restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Some of the film shoots in Hyderabad came to a halt after the unit members of the respective films are tested positive for coronavirus. As a preventive measure, the team of Acharya decided to call off the shoot for a while. The shoot of Acharya will resume once the situations turn better and comfortable for shoots.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the director Koratala Siva took the call and informed the movie unit recently. A week’s shoot of Acharya is left pending for now and the film’s release is pushed from summer. Acharya is a social drama that has an ample dose of action. Ram Charan plays a powerful role in Acharya and Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde are the heroines. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma is the music director for this big-budget action entertainer.