KCR to avoid Jagan, meet Yediyurappa!

Telangana CM KCR and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy exhibited a lot of bonhomie in the initial days of Jagan becoming CM of AP in May 2019.

They used to meet occasionally. In fact, Jagan visited Pragathi Bhavan thrice in Hyderabad to meet KCR.

KCR also visited AP twice to meet Jagan. The first was to attend Jagan’s swearing-in-ceremony in Vijayawada and later visited Jagan’s Tadepalli residence to invite him for Kaleshwaram project inauguration.

KCR, Jagan last met at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad in January 2021.

There was no meeting between them later as differences cropped up between them over sharing of Krishna and Godavari water.

Jagan’s decision to construct Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme by diverting Srisailam water on river Krishna angered KCR. Later both the CM’s lodged complaints against each other with the Centre over taking up ‘illegal projects’ on river Krishna and Godavari.

KCR has now decided to meet Karnataka CM Yediyurappa soon to resolve disputes pertaining to Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS).

RDS pertains to three states, namely Karnataka, Telangana and AP.

But KCR reportedly decided to meet only Yediyurappa and avoid Jagan.

RDS is located on Tungabhadra river and spread in Gadwal district of Telangana, Kurnool district in AP and Raichur district in Karnataka.

TS is not getting the allocated 16TMC of water in RDS.

KCR is angry at Jagan for recently launching works without any approvals for digging a parallel canal at RDS to draw additional water.

KCR now wants to meet Yediyurappa and seek his support to stop Jagan’s plan to dig a parallel canal.