Elections over, it’s time to hike charges in Telangana!

Telangana is witnessing consecutive elections since 2018.

KCR dissolved the Legislative Assembly in September 2018, which was nine month prior to the end of the Assembly’s tenure. Since then, there is an election environment in Telangana.

Assembly polls were held in December 2018. Next came Lok Sabha polls in April 2019. In this gap, KCR held polls for gram panchayats, zilla parishads, municipalities and municipal corporations till August 2019.

There was no political activity due to corona in 2020. However, in 2020-end, Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections were held.

In March 2021, Graduate MLC polls were held. In April, Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll was held two days ago on April 17. Now, the elections for Warangal, Khammam municipal corporations and five other municipalities are going to be held on April 30.

Due to all these elections, KCR kept the proposals on power charges hike and TSRTC bus fares hike pending since 2018.

After April 30, all elections will be completed in Telangana. There will be no more elections in Telangana until December 2023 Assembly polls.

KCR has now reportedly decided to hike power charges and RTC ticket charges from June this year. The losses of Telangana Discoms and TSRTC have mounted to unbearable levels with no hike in charges for the last three years. In fact, power charges were last hiked in Telangana in April 2015.

KCR feels this is the right time to hike charges as there are no more elections in Telangana and hikes will not trouble TRS party or government in any form.