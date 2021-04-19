Ante Sundaraniki, 1st Is Always Special: Nazriya

Natural Star Nani’s 28th film Ante Sundaraniki goes on floors from today. Vivek Athreya is directing the first of its kind film that will feature Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. The actress who starred in several Malayalam and Tamil films is venturing into Tollywood with this film.

Expressing her happiness of starting shooting for her first Telugu film, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh wrote, “Andarki Namaskaram. Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special.”

Vivek Athreya who impressed with his first two films is making Ante Sundaraniki as another distinctive film presenting the lead cast in hilarious roles.

Welcoming the actress, producers of Mythri Movie Makers specified, “Team #AnteSundaraniki welcomes you #NazriyaFahadh & yesss this movie will be special Natural ⭐ @nameisnani #VivekAthreya #VivekSagar #NikethBommi #NANI28 .”

Currently, scenes involving Nazriya and other prominent cast is being shot.