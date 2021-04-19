NTR and Koratala’s film is a Political Drama?

Young Tiger NTR will be working with Koratala Siva for the second time after Janatha Garage. An official announcement was made recently and the shooting commences once NTR, Koratala are done with their current projects. Koratala Siva is known for a hard-hitting social message in all his films and they have all the needed commercial ingredients. His last film Bharat Ane Nenu was a political drama that narrated the story of a young Chief Minister.

Koratala Siva is said to have picked up one more political drama in his next. NTR will be seen as a common man in this hard-hitting political drama as per the update. The film will also have a strong emotional drama. Koratala Siva is currently finalizing the lead actors and technicians in this untitled film. The film is said to be a pan-Indian project and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts will jointly produce this project. The film will have two heroines and one among them would be a Bollywood beauty. The regular shoot is expected to start later this year.