Home > Movie News

Gurram Paapireddy Title Reveal Video is entertaining and intriguing

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

Gurram Paapireddy Title Reveal Video is entertaining and intriguing

The upcoming film “Gurram Paapireddy”, title reveal video dropped today. This quirky and witty video introduces the key characters in a horse race setup among the crowd.

The film stars Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Hasya Brahma Brahmanandam Garu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Vamshidhar Kosgi, Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay and Motta Rajendran in key roles.

After all the characters finally, Naresh Agastya was revealed riding a donkey instead of horse in the horse race. The film is being produced by Venu Saddi, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby) and presented by MJM Motion Pictures & Bura and Saddi. Dr. Sandhya Goli presenting the film.

Directed by Murali Manohar, the film explores a unique concept in the genre of dark comedy – something never seen before on screen. Currently in the final stage of shooting, “Gurram Papireddy” has already caught attention with its fresh and engaging poster.

It gives a perfect glimpse into what a true dark comedy film is set to deliver. Director Murali Manohar presents uniquely designed characters in a stylish and contemporary Hyderabad city backdrop.

The motion poster stands out with its surprising elements and humorous highlights, sparking curiosity and excitement among viewers.

