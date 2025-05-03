x
Switch to: తెలుగు
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Nani’s HIT 3 crosses 1.5 Million mark in US

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy
image
Nani’s HIT3 USA Theaters Tour
image
Gurram Paapireddy Title Reveal Video is entertaining and intriguing
image
Nani’s HIT 3 crosses 1.5 Million mark in US
image
Netflix to setup VFX studio in Hyderabad

Nani’s HIT 3 crosses 1.5 Million mark in US

Natural Star Nani is breaking all his previous box office records at a faster pace with his eagerly awaited HIT 3. The third installment in HIT franchise has built up on the impression created by first two films and delivered a solid star commercial film in an unique style. This worked out in a big way catapulting the movie to newer heights.

Nani’s performance as Arjun Sarkaar and his transformation into a rugged, raw and temperamental cop has been talked about by everyone. Sailesh Kolanu has managed to retain the uniqueness of HIT franchise with a star in cop role mixing some brutal action episodes giving unbelievable theatrical moments.

This has resulted in such phenomenal business for the film everywhere despite being an “A” certificate film. The movie has crossed US$1.5 Million in North America and it is racing to US$2 Millon mark. The movie is set to become highest grosser in the market by the end of first weekend itself.

On top of it, Nani has created a huge record as HIT 3 becomes his 4th consecutive 1.5 Million dollars grosser in North America. Also, he became the second hero with highest number of 1 Million grossers, this is his 11th overall.

The bookings for the film in North America are phenomenal and with Nani touring in USA, the fan frenzy for tickets to meet the star and interact with him has gone by multi-folds. Worldwide the movie bookings are phenomenal and it is going to be Nani’s career highest grosser for sure.

Next Gurram Paapireddy Title Reveal Video is entertaining and intriguing Previous Netflix to setup VFX studio in Hyderabad
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy
image
Gurram Paapireddy Title Reveal Video is entertaining and intriguing
image
Nani’s HIT 3 crosses 1.5 Million mark in US

Latest

image
Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy
image
Nani’s HIT3 USA Theaters Tour
image
Gurram Paapireddy Title Reveal Video is entertaining and intriguing
image
Nani’s HIT 3 crosses 1.5 Million mark in US
image
Netflix to setup VFX studio in Hyderabad

Most Read

image
Amaravati relaunched: YS Jagan deeply embarrassed
image
PM Modi Launches Amaravati Rebuilding Project Worth Thousands of Crores
image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?

Related Articles

rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown