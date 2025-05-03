Nani’s HIT 3 crosses 1.5 Million mark in US

Natural Star Nani is breaking all his previous box office records at a faster pace with his eagerly awaited HIT 3. The third installment in HIT franchise has built up on the impression created by first two films and delivered a solid star commercial film in an unique style. This worked out in a big way catapulting the movie to newer heights.

Nani’s performance as Arjun Sarkaar and his transformation into a rugged, raw and temperamental cop has been talked about by everyone. Sailesh Kolanu has managed to retain the uniqueness of HIT franchise with a star in cop role mixing some brutal action episodes giving unbelievable theatrical moments.

This has resulted in such phenomenal business for the film everywhere despite being an “A” certificate film. The movie has crossed US$1.5 Million in North America and it is racing to US$2 Millon mark. The movie is set to become highest grosser in the market by the end of first weekend itself.

On top of it, Nani has created a huge record as HIT 3 becomes his 4th consecutive 1.5 Million dollars grosser in North America. Also, he became the second hero with highest number of 1 Million grossers, this is his 11th overall.

The bookings for the film in North America are phenomenal and with Nani touring in USA, the fan frenzy for tickets to meet the star and interact with him has gone by multi-folds. Worldwide the movie bookings are phenomenal and it is going to be Nani’s career highest grosser for sure.