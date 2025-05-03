Netflix to setup VFX studio in Hyderabad

Digital giant Netflix has been expanding their business in India. They even reached the regional languages and acquired the streaming rights of several impressive films. Netflix has established a strong team and studios in Mumbai and is operating from the city. Netflix has now decided to set up a VFX Studio that will operate from Hyderabad.

Netflix-owned Scanline VFX has decided to set up its VFX studio in Hyderabad’s IMAGE Towers. IMAGE Towers is a government of Telangana’s initiative to attract Animation, Multimedia, Gaming, and Entertainment) ecosystem. The decisions were announced in the WAVE Summit India recently.