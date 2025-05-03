HIT 3: Nani Promised And Delivered

It’s often easy to gauge an actor’s confidence during their film promotions. When they believe in the project, their energy is palpable. On the other hand, uncertainty often shows in their expressions when they have doubts about the content.

Natural Star Nani has, over time, proven himself to be a master at script selection, consistently delivering box office hits. But it’s not just his knack for choosing the right stories—his passion and commitment to every project are evident in the way he promotes his films, touring across the country and engaging with audiences. He understands that success doesn’t come overnight, and with every release, his market value continues to rise.

Nani made headlines with a bold statement during the release of his production venture Court: State vs Nobody, claiming that if audiences didn’t enjoy the film, they could skip his next project, HIT 3. Fortunately, the Priyadarshi-led courtroom drama turned out to be a major success, especially considering its modest scale and budget.

Ahead of HIT 3’s release, Nani doubled down with a similar promise—and once again, he delivered. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film has made a strong business, raking in an earth-shattering opening day.

With strong advance bookings for day two and positive word of mouth, HIT 3 is set to dominate the weekend and is on track to become the biggest hit of Nani’s career.