GVL ultimate logic on steel plant agitation

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao is no doubt an expert crisis manager. But the problem is his logic is missing the people of Andhra Pradesh too often. After a long time, he has now come to the fore once again to make his presence felt in AP politics. This time, he says that all the other parties in the State are conspiring to corner the BJP on the issue of the agitation against the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant.

GVL has asked why the other parties are running an agitation when the Central Government has not taken a decision to privatise the steel plant. His latest argument is that in the name of the agitation for the protection of the VSP, the rival parties are making needless allegations against the BJP.

One more interesting comment made by GVL is that the VSP stir is also aimed at diverting the attention of the AP people from more important issues. For example, the pastors are bringing hundreds of crores to continue the religious conversions. The Ministers and the MLAs are resorting to constitutional violations. Only to hide their failures, this steel plant agitation is brought to the fore. GVL conveniently ignored the Union Minister’s statement in the Rajya Sabha itself on the VSP privatisation in reply to a question raised by Vijay Sai Reddy.