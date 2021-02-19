Naandhi combo to repeat soon

Allari Naresh returned back to the success track with Naandhi after eight complete years which is a long time. The actor turned emotional after the film’s release during the press meet. He also announced that he will soon work with Vijay Kanakamedala who directed Naandhi and he announced during the press meet.

“Sudigadu released on August 24th, 2012 and it took me eight years to score a success. I am all excited to hear the reports coming for my recent release Naandhi. One should need guts to believe in me when I am in such a lean phase in my career. I thank Satish Vegesna garu for believing me. I thank Vijay for his work and Naandhi is like a second break for me in my career. Naandhi is a complete team work. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has delivered a fantastic performance. I received no calls for 8 years and my battery is drowned away with the calls today. I promise to select many more interesting roles in the future for sure. Vijay received many calls but I am announcing that I am the lead actor in his second directorial too” told Allari Naresh.