Harish Rao’s long term plans to takeover TRS?

Does Harish Rao has long-term plans to takeover TRS one day and become TRS chief and Chief Minister of Telangana like K.Chandrashekar Rao?

The answer is ‘yes’ according to Etela Rajender, once a close friend of Harish in TRS for 14 years.

Though Etela was forced to quit from TRS by KCR in June this year, Etela continued to show his soft stance towards Harish even after joining BJP in June.

Etela only attacked KCR and KTR but showed ‘sympathy’ towards Harish saying that like him, Harish too faced several humiliations in the hands of KCR, KTR and Santosh Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and CM’s farmhouse.

But Etela started attacking Harish after KCR entrusted the responsibility of defeating Etela in upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

Harish took charge yesterday (Wednesday) of Huzurabad constituency and decided to camp there till bypoll is over.

Harish is attacking Etela in strong words accusing him of trying to backstab KCR and TRS, who gave him political life.

On Thursday (today), Etela responded to Harish in harsh words for first time.

He said Harish came to Huzurabad and attacking him with long-term plans of takingover TRS.

“Harish is doing all this to take over TRS in the long-run. But he should realise that TRS will be finished in Telangana before he takes over TRS. Harish should have attempted earlier to achieve his task. But it’s too late now,” Etela said.

Etela said Harish expressed anger at KCR’s style of functioning in front of him and other ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Jagadish Reddy etc and used to say that a revolution will come in the party against this one day.