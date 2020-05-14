Harish Shankar and Krish to join hands

Tollywood talented directors Krish and Harish Shankar are busy with their respective projects. While Krish is known for his sensible entertainers, Harish Shankar is famous for directing commercial capers. Both these talented directors are joining hands and they would be producing a bunch of web-based projects soon. The duo is currently working on the scripts individually.

Krish and Harish Shankar will produce a couple of web series soon. The duo may even direct these projects as per the situations. Things will be finalized once the scripts are locked. Utilizing the lockdown, Harish Shankar and Krish are working on the scripts currently. Harish Shankar will soon direct Pawan Kalyan’s next film that will start rolling next year. Krish too will direct Pawan Kalyan in a periodic drama that will be made on a big-budget.