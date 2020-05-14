Financial misappropriation rampant under YSRCP, says Devineni

Former Minister and TDP senior leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of committing gross irregularities in payment of bills and funds expenditure while totally neglecting deepening problems of farmers, poor people, workers and different sections of Andhra Pradesh. While TDP implemented Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) for transparency in payment of Government bills, the YSRCP has discontinued this system only to continue its gross financial mismanagement secretly.

The TDP leader demanded that the Government immediately revive CFMS and place the facts before the public on how it had spent nearly Rs. 70,000 Cr loans it had brought in the past 11 months. The Finance Minister was not able to give details for expenditure of Rs. 1.7 lakh Cr. When asked, the Minister was evading a direct reply, saying such questions on AP financial issues should be posed to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The AP treasury had Rs. 13,000 Cr right now besides another Rs. 20,000 Cr transferred by the Centre during the Coronavirus lockdown period, but no adequate steps were being taken to provide relief to farmers and workers. Top officials were not knowing what was happening to the State finances. Only one Satyaranarayana in the finance department was just releasing bills at the commands of a handful of Ministers.

The former water resources minister alleged that 20 lorry loads of unknown material were shifted from Amaravati and unloaded in the premises of a college belonging to an former minister’s son-in-law in Visakhapatnam. This was in accordance with the auspicious time fixed by one port city Swamiji for shifting Capital in the last week of May or first week of June. Simultaneously, prime Government lands in Visakhapatnam ocean front hills were being grabbed through benamis in the name of Build AP.