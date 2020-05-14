Vijay Devarakonda venturing into Digital Space

Vijay Devarakonda emerged as one of the bankable Telugu actors in a quick time. He is busy with an interesting lineup of films and the actor will test his luck at pan Indian level next year. Several Indian actors are making their way into digital space with a wide increase in the traffic for web series and web-based films. Vijay Devarakonda who is currently promoting the Telugu digital platform ‘Aha’ will produce a bunch of web-based projects for the new platform.

Vijay Devarakonda will produce web series on his production house ‘King of the Hill Entertainment’. KVR Mahendra who directed Anand Devarakonda’s debut film Dorasani is ready with an interesting script that impressed Vijay Devarakonda. The cast and crew members are finalized currently. Some other projects are in pipeline and Vijay Devarakonda himself will announce them officially.