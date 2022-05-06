HC to hear case on Amaravati on July 12

The AP high court had posted the Amaravati case for hearing on July 12. Meanwhile, the court had directed the state government to submit a status report on Amaravati development as directed by the court earlier this year.

The court admitted the contempt petition filed by two farmers, Tati Srinivasa Rao and Done Sambasiva Rao informing the court that its direction to the government on March 3 was not implemented.

The court had on March 3 directed the state government to develop layouts and give plots to the farmers in three months and develop the entire Amaravati as capital in six months. The state government felt that it was impossible to develop 55,000 acres of land into a city in six months.

However, the government had started works in Amaravati in some areas, where 70 per cent of buildings were completed which included the residential quarters for the All India Service officers and the judicial officers.

While taking up the contempt petition by the farmers, the court bench headed by chief justice, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice D V S S Somayajulu wanted the government to respond and file a status report.

When the advocate general told the bench that the government had filed an affidavit seeking more time, the court wanted to know whether the court direction was followed or not. The court said that they are not worried about what people say about the judgment but want to know whether the judgment was honoured or not.

The court wanted the advocate general to submit a status report on their March 3 judgment. They wanted to know if the plots were given to the farmers after developing the layouts. The court also directed the state government to file the status report whether the process to develop Amaravati as a city has started or not.

It is to be seen how the state government would respond and what sort of status report it would submit to the court in the next two months.