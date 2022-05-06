Sai Tej returns back Fit and Fabulous

Supreme Star Sai Tej suffered injuries last year after he lost control of his bike. The actor took a major break from work and was in recovery mode. Sai Tej gained weight in the recent years and he utilized this break to cut down his weight completely. The actor participated in a Fans’ meet organized in Hyderabad and Sai Tej looked completely fit and fabulous. The lean look of Sai Tej surprised his fans. His fans from the Telugu states met the actor and interacted with him which was followed by lunch.

The actor is shooting for his next film directed by Karthik Dandu. The yet to be titled film is produced by Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Sai Tej will also be working with his uncle Pawan Kalyan in the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham and the shoot commences soon. Samuthirakani is the director of this interesting attempt. Three other projects of Sai Tej are currently in discussion stages. The Mega actor is keen to work without breaks and he is ready with a strong lineup of films.