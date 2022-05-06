Interesting Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Vijay Deverakonda?

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is all set to direct Vijay Deverakonda for the second time and the film is titled Janaganamana. Puri has been trying hard to rope in Janhvi Kapoor for the role of the leading lady. The actress too expressed her interest to work with Vijay in several interviews. But the plan seemed to have not worked for Puri and Vijay. There are strong speculations that the team of Janaganamana approached Pooja Hegde for the role of the leading lady and the talks ended up on a positive note.

Pooja met Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar recently in Mumbai. Pooja Hegde delivered back-to-back duds and she has high hopes on Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film. She is also one of the leading ladies in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Puri Connects and Srikara Studios are the producers of Janaganamana. More details are to be announced very soon.