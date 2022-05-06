AP Ticket Portal: Shock for Multiplex Chains

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been focused on the movie ticket prices and the sale of the tickets in the state. The ticket prices are revised recently after which the exhibition industry is on a recovery mode. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted permission to sell the movie tickets by AP Film Development Corporation (APFDC). The Multiplex Association of India filed a petition challenging the GO 142 issued by AP government last year. The GO told that the movie tickets have to be sold only through AP Film Development Corporation.

Most of the multiplex chains in the country have their own portals and platforms for ticket sales or they have been relying on Book My Show or Paytm. The AP High Court dismissed the petition and asked the government to go ahead with the ticket sale through APFDC. The further hearing in this case is pushed to July 12th. The Multiplex Association of India is in plans to approach the higher court soon.