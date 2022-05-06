NTR and Prashanth Neel Families Party Together

May 5th marks the wedding anniversaries of both NTR and Prashanth Neel. The duo will soon team up together for a film and it was announced some time ago. Marking their anniversaries, NTR and Prashanth Neel partied with their families and bonded well. The pictures are out and they are trending across the social media platforms. For now, NTR is on a break and he will work with Koratala Siva for a mass entertainer.

Prashanth Neel is focused on Salaar featuring Prabhas which will release next year. He will shift his focus on NTR’s film once he is done with Salaar. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film will commence shoot during the second half of next year and it will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2 the whole nation is talking about Prashanth Neel and his upcoming projects.