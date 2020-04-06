Help bring back bodies of Telugu students: Naidu to Jaishankar

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help bring back the mortal remains of two Telugu students Kondigalla Peddinti Vamsi and Katikela Revanth Kumar from the Philippines.

Mr. Naidu said that Vamsi went to pursue medical studies under the Dr. NTR Vidyonnati Scheme sponsored by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. He was pursuing medicine at the CEBU Doctor’s University at Mandaue City in the Philippines. Mr. Vamsi hails from Anantapuram town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. Revanth hails from Kadiri in Anantapur district. He went to study medicine at Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine at Cebu City.

Mr. Naidu told the External Affairs Minister that Mr. Vamsi and Mr Revanth met with an accident and died on April 6 at around 5.20 a.m. (IST) in the Philippines. Their family members in Anantapuram were shattered and inconsolable after hearing about the students’ deaths.

“I am writing this letter with deep sorrow and heavy heart. In this connection I request you personally and on behalf of the bereaved families to help bring back the bodies at the earliest to perform last rites,” Mr. Naidu said.