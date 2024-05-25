Hema gets notices from Bengaluru Cops

Tollywood actress Hema landed in trouble after she participated in a rave party in Bengaluru. The cops conducted raids at a farmhouse and Hema was found on the spot. She tried to escape after her name surfaced and landed in serious trouble. The blood samples of Hema are collected and the Bengaluru City Commissioner released a statement that Hema was present at the rave party. Her blood samples were tested positive with traces of drugs and the actress now received notices from the Bengaluru cops. Hema will have to attend for the investigation before the Bengaluru police. The cops have seriously focused on the rave party and several arrests are made in the last couple of days.