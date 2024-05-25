Exclusive: Harish Shankar – Ram – Krishna

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar who took a long break is now lining up back-to-back films. He has worked on multiple scripts and he seems to work without breaks in the coming years. This mass director is currently busy with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the shooting portions will be completed very soon. He will soon resume the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year. The latest update we hear is that Harish Shankar has got a positive nod from Energetic Star Ram.

Harish Shankar impressed Ram with an idea and the script is in the development stage. Krishna Kommalapati who produced films like Jawan and Krishnamma will produce this prestigious project. He would associate with a top production house to produce this film and more details are expected to be out soon. The film starts rolling during the end of this year if things fall in the right place. Ram is completing the shoot of Double iSmart directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film releases later this year.