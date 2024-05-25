x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Harish Shankar – Ram – Krishna

Published on May 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance

Exclusive: Harish Shankar – Ram – Krishna

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar who took a long break is now lining up back-to-back films. He has worked on multiple scripts and he seems to work without breaks in the coming years. This mass director is currently busy with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the shooting portions will be completed very soon. He will soon resume the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year. The latest update we hear is that Harish Shankar has got a positive nod from Energetic Star Ram.

Harish Shankar impressed Ram with an idea and the script is in the development stage. Krishna Kommalapati who produced films like Jawan and Krishnamma will produce this prestigious project. He would associate with a top production house to produce this film and more details are expected to be out soon. The film starts rolling during the end of this year if things fall in the right place. Ram is completing the shoot of Double iSmart directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film releases later this year.

Next Hema gets notices from Bengaluru Cops Previous Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama Trailer: A gripping investigative thriller
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted

Latest

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance

Most Read

image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Related Articles

AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes