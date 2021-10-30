Here are the upcoming projects of Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last yesterday morning after he suffered a massive heart attack. The actor’s fans are shattered and his last rites will take place tomorrow. The actor’s last release was Yuvaratna and it released in April this year. Puneeth Rajkumar had plans to resume the shoot of James in November and he wanted the shoot to be completed by the end of the year. He signed a film for KFG makers, Hombale Films and the project is titled Dvitva. Pawan Kumar is on the board as the director and the film is expected to start early next year.

Besides, these Puneeth Rajkumar had plans to produce two new films on his home banner PRK Productions. The pre-production work of these films are happening currently. Puneeth Rajkumar also has been in talks for two new films to play the lead role that are expected to be announced next year. When things are extremely going well for him, the 46-year-old actor breathed his last yesterday. He is lauded widely for his charity work and down-to-earth nature. Rest in peace to one of the finest actors of Kannada cinema.