It’s Atchen vs Kala Venkat Rao in North Andhra TDP

The cold vibes between two TDP stalwarts of the Srikakulam district is threatening to engulf the whole of North Andhra. Both the leaders are considered close associates of Chandrababu Naidu. Both have a long history of association with the party. But, both the leaders seem to be at loggerheads and are said to be engaged in a cold war of sorts.

The hottest topic of discussion in North Andhra is about how Atchen Naidu is reportedly using everything at his command to harass Kala Venkat Rao. Sources say that Atchen is egging on small-time leaders to rebel against Kala Venkat Rao. Some of those who are being encouraged by Atchen Naidu were already suspended from the party. Recently, one such suspended person was seen rubbing shoulders with Atchen Naidu. What more? He organized all programmes under the banner of the TDP.

This expelled leader played a major role in the recent 36-hour deeksha of Chandrababu. The person in question was on the dais wearing a mask. Getting him to share stage with Chandrababu Naidu is no mean thing. Sources say this was mainly because of Atchen Naidu. The expelled leader is now said to be claiming that he would get the party ticket from Etcherla in 204 and not Kala Venkat Rao.

Sources also say that the feud between Kala and Atchen is only getting uglier. Atchen is said to be encouraging anti-Kala Venkat Rao faction. TDP insiders say it is about time Chandrababu Naidu intervenes and sets the house in order before things get out of control.