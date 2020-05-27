Here’s some good news for IPL Lovers

IPL 2020 has been stalled due to the coronavirus scare. Though the tournament was planned to take place in closed stadiums, the foreign players could not reach out to the country after all the international flights got canceled. When it is almost impossible for the IPL to happen this year, the postponement of T20 Cricket World Cup brought new hopes on IPL 2020. The T20 World Cup was planned to commence in Australia this year. As per the ongoing speculations, the T20 World Cup that was planned in Australia this year is pushed to 2022. ICC staged a high profile meeting through a video conference that will take place tomorrow and the final call on T20 World Cup will be made.

If the T20 World Cup gets pushed, IPL 2020 may happen in October or November. An official announcement about the IPL 2020 schedule will be planned and announced in July. This would be a great news for cricket lovers who are waiting to watch the sport live. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is expected to support the move in his tomorrow’s meeting. India will also host the T20 World Cup 2021 and hence the T20 World Cup of the current year is scheduled to 2022. BCCI will closely monitor the situations of coronavirus for the next two months after which the final call on IPL 2020 will be taken.