Megastar to make himself more accessible

Megastar Chiranjeevi is an undisputed king of Telugu cinema and his comeback has been memorable after both the films Khaidi No 150, Syeraa ended up as money-spinners. Though he was initially hesitant to overlook the issues of Telugu cinema, it is the issue of MAA that kept him at a spot. Chiranjeevi decided to sort out the issues and then came coronavirus scare. Chiranjeevi was highly successful in pooling the funds and cascading them to arrange the daily essentials for almost 14,000 daily wage workers of Telugu cinema. He has been widely appreciated from all the corners for his efforts and Chiranjeevi is a happy man now.

The actor decided to make himself more accessible for Tollywood circles. Though he feels that he is not a replacement for Dasari Narayana Rao, Chiranjeevi decided to take up all the issues and spend ample time for them which would help for the prosperity of Tollywood. Apart from shooting for films, Chiranjeevi will continue to meet filmmakers, directors and other industry bigwigs to bring everyone on to a common platform to move forward with unity. He is currently in talks with Telugu filmmakers in planning the new guidelines that would be followed on the film sets after the coronavirus break.

Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film is a social drama that will release for Sankranthi 2021.