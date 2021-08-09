Heroes in TDP, these MLAs are zeroes in YSRCP

Why are more TDP MLAs not joining the YSRCP? When Chandrababu Naidu was the CM, he had managed to lure 23 MLAs from the YSRCP. Soon after the YSRCP came to power, several TDP MLAs looked toward the YSRCP. Some of them have even joined the YSRCP. A total of four MLAs had left their party to join the YSRCP. But since then, the trickle has completely stopped.

Sources say YS Jagan’s insistence on resigning the MLA post and seeking re-election could be one off-putting factor. Fighting another election would need a lot of money and resources, felt these MLAs. The four who had joined the YSRCP, still continue as the members of the TDP and obey the TDP whip. Thus their joining of the YSRCP is formally not complete. That is where most problems are cropping up.

Since these MLAs are formally not YSRCP members, the YSRCP loyalists are ignoring them. They are not being invited to the party meet and their opinion is not being sought. Their nominees are also being ignored. In Panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections, they did not have any say in the selection of the candidate.

All the four MLAs – Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Gannavaram, Maddali Giri in Guntur West, Vasupalli Ganesh in Gannavaram and Karanam Balaram in Chirala are facing the same situation. The worst part is that YS Jagan had given appointments only once or twice. After that, they are unable to meet YS Jagan. So, they are a worried lot. With neither CM nor the party workers giving them any importance, these leaders are confused about their future moves.