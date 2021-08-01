Hidimba FL: Ashwin Babu Gets Into Action Mode

Young hero Ashwin Babu for his 7th film has joined hands with director Anil Krishna Kanneganti. Nandita Sweta is roped in for the female lead in the film being produced by Gangapatnam Sridhar.

Wishing Ashwin Babu on his birthday, the film’s title and first look poster are dropped. Hidimba is the title of the movie and Ashwin Babu can be seen in action mode in the first look poster.

We can see blood on Ashwin’s head and also there are scars on the title. Apparently, Hidimba is going to be high on action. The film’s shooting is currently underway and it has completed 50% of production works so far.

Let’s see whether Hidimba can provide action hero image to Ashwin Babu!