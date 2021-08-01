RRR Team flies to Europe

Telugu360 was the first to reveal the news that the team of RRR will fly to Georgia to shoot a special song on NTR and Ram Charan. The entire unit left to Europe this evening. The shoot will take place in various locations of Europe for three weeks and the makers will return back to India during the fourth week of August. The entire shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the end of August and the film hits the screens on October 13th during Dasara. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in RRR.

The friendship song ‘Dosti’ was released today and the response is outstanding. The makers are keen to promote the film widely in these two months. Rajamouli is focused on the shoot and the post-production work of the film. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, RRR is made on a budget of Rs 450 crores. The film is carrying terrific expectations and the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the release of RRR.